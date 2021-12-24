Asad, Suri extend warm felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the Speaker said that Prophet Jesus Christ was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace and tolerance and brotherhood. "The Muslims deeply revere Prophet Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Almighty Allah," he said.

The Speaker, on this happy occasion, reiterated the pledge of the parliament and government to fully safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri has also extended greetings to his fellow Christian colleagues on the auspicious occasion of the Christmas. He said that Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the Members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

He said that in face of the current challenging situation in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.