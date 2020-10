(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The session of the Lower House of the Parliament was suspended for 30 minutes due to lack of quorum.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar announced to suspend the proceeding of the House after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah pointed out the quorum.