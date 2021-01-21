Asad terms PTI govt performance outstanding, marvelous

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Thursday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding and marvelous as the macro-economic indicators were heading into right direction

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national economy was strengthening and improving swiftly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

The country would now achieve milestone as the economic growth was witnessed highest during the going tenure of PTI government, he added.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation and reduce poverty from the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had been successfully contained and controlled the coronavirus pandemic which was highly acknowledged by the world countries as well.