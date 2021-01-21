UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Terms PTI Govt Performance Outstanding, Marvelous

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:35 PM

Asad terms PTI govt performance outstanding, marvelous

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Thursday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding and marvelous as the macro-economic indicators were heading into right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Thursday said the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding and marvelous as the macro-economic indicators were heading into right direction.

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the national economy was strengthening and improving swiftly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

The country would now achieve milestone as the economic growth was witnessed highest during the going tenure of PTI government, he added.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation and reduce poverty from the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had been successfully contained and controlled the coronavirus pandemic which was highly acknowledged by the world countries as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dutch Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Yukos Case i ..

5 minutes ago

Stop Russia pipeline after Navalny lockup, MEPs pl ..

5 minutes ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

26 minutes ago

42 vehicles fined in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Minister reviews progress on Lahore's beautificati ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.