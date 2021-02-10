Asad to start registration of old citizens for COVID vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that registration for Covid Vaccination for 65 years old and above citizens would be started from next week.

"Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above," he said in a tweet.

The minister informed that the vaccination would be start in March for those who would get register.