Asad To Take Action Over Un-parliamentary Language In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Asad to take action over un-parliamentary language in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over un-parliamentary language used during the session of National Assembly. The inquiry would be conducted against the responsible elements involved in such a tragic activity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It is unfounded episode that has held in the assembly session, he remarked. Replying to a question about action against parliamentarian, Speaker NA assured that next day, footage of such indecent activity would be examined for adopting proper procedure. He said, "No one would be allowed to disturb the lower house session in future."

More Stories From Pakistan

