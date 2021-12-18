UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi Inaugurate Restored Mahmoudabad Nullah

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi inaugurated Mahmoudabad Nullah on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi inaugurated Mahmoudabad Nullah on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Asad Umar said that it was the project of the federal government but the Sindh government also played an important role in removing the encroachments.

Asad Umar hoped that the work on upstream projects related to the nullah would be completed soon.

He said that he wanted to give a good news to the Karachiites on KCR project, as its work would start next year.

Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that the city produces around 13000 to 14000 tons of garbage everyday.

He said that only around 6000 tons of garbage was thrown at the disposal sites and the remaining was leftover, which caused the blockage in nullahs or washed away in sea.

He said that the city throw 550 million gallons untreated filth/water in the sea.

He, on the occasion, criticized the Sindh government for local bodies amendment bill.

Asad Umr and Ali Zaidi also thanked PM due to his support for Karachi.

