Asad Umar appeals public to cooperate with govt on Covid-19 during Eid days

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister has lauded the KP government’s steps to contain spread of Coronavirus in the province by devising comprehensive policy in this regard.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar lauded steps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to contain spread of Covid-19 here on Monday.

Addressing a news briefing along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Monday, he said due to impactful efforts of the provincial government, the corona cases have decreased drastically in the area.

Asad Umar felicitated the Chief Minister and his team for leading from the front in the time of crisis and devising comprehensive policy in this regard.

He appealed the general public to cooperate with the government and follow the precautionary measures during the Eid days.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government has decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity this year. He urged the people to strictly follow SOPs during Eid.