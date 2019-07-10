Asad Umar appointed as Economic Development Council member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former Finance Minister Asad Umar as member of the Economic Development Council (NDC) and a notification has been issued, Dunya news reported on Wednesday.Imran Khan had approved the establishment of the NDC on June 18 comprising of 13 members including Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The premier will head the NDC.Many ministers would attend the �National Economic Council' (NEC) upon invitation, ministers of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be able to participate in meeting of the council on invitation.

The strategic body or any minister will be able to join the NDC's meeting upon invitation as well.Secretaries of PM Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Financial Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will also be a part of the NDC.Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms Division will also be members of the council, Additional Secretary to Prime Minister to be the secretary of the council.

The NDC will formulate strategies and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth. Council will make sure to implement policies to achieve rapid economic development in the country.