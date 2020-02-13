Asad Umar asked to join PML-N

(@fidahassanain)

Zubair Umar—the brother of PTI Federal Minister Asad Umar—says that he has not been given that space in PTI which he deserves to have.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) Zubair Umar has asked his brother Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar to leave Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Before PTI could to power, Asad Umar was used as poster boy for the party,” said Zubair Omar during an interview to an online news website. “PTI has to materialized all its plan through his visionary approach and working but they could not do so,” he further said.

He said PTI did not give him such respect which deserved and therefore he asked him to come and join PML-N. Zubair said that some party members did back biting and instigated Prime Minister Imran Khan who he said was restless soul and thus he was not given that space what he deserved to have.

“The portfolio of the finance ministry was snatched away from him and was given to Hafeez Shaikh who has nothing to do with the party’s manifesto,” he stated.

Asad Omar and Zubar Omar both are brothers but both are attacked to different rival parties; Zubair Omar is the leader of PML-N while Asad Omar is associated with PTI. Zubair Omar also served as Sindh Governor during the PML-N government for at least 18 months. However, Asad Omar never misused his powers to benefit his brother as he could do ‘Amendment in the relevant laws” to get his brother pension for serving as Sindh governor. But Asad Omar did not make any effort to convince his leadership for amending the relevant laws for his brother. A governor is entitled to have pension if one serves for two years or more.