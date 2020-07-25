Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this Eid

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister Asad Umar while chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre said that the pandemic could be controlled by observing the social distancing in prayers and following the given instructions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar said that people should celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity as per the directives of Prime Minister here on Saturday.

He asked the general public to avoid going to the entertainment places and gatherings on Eid, adding that the pandemic could be controlled by observing social distancing in prayers and following the given instructions.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre was held today (Saturday) under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations regarding preventive measures in cattle markets on Eid-ul-Adha.