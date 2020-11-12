Asad Umar asks political leaders to demonstrate responsibility in containing Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister’s statement has come after NCOC’s pondering over ban of larger gatherings but consensus is required in NCC for taking this decision.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has urged the national political leadership to demonstrate responsibility in containing COVID-19 in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said the National Command and Operation Center once again recommended to ban all large public gatherings as surge in emergence of positive cases of coronavirus in the country demand urgent steps to save lives and livelihoods.

He said National Coordination Committee had pondered over banning large gatherings, but consensus is needed in NCC for taking this decision.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said the second wave of coronavirus can be controlled through collective resolve and by taking responsibilities as one nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said without an iota of doubt the severity of this wave has not been taken seriously by the majority of the people whereas it was time when more vigorous actions at regional and national levels are needed.

He said Government’s decision to limit outdoor activities show government's commitment to curtail the pandemic.