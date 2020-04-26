UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Asks Provinces For Feedback On Public Compliance Of Ramazan Guidelines

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Asad Umar asks provinces for feedback on public compliance of Ramazan guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday sought feedback from the provinces on compliance of public on Ramazan guidelines.

The National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) in its 2nd meeting during Ramazan met with Asad Umar in chair and undertook comprehensive review of implementation of guidelines during the holy month of Ramazan, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) package, health situation and data integration, a NCOC press release said.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah apprised NCOC that population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan whereas the population in villages were observing guidelines which was encouraging.

"Political leadership particularly at District and Union Council level has most important role to educate masses for public safety and well being," he added.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action basing on likely projections

Related Topics

Asad Umar Business Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

13 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

13 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

13 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.