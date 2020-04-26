Asad Umar asks provinces for feedback on public compliance of Ramazan guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday sought feedback from the provinces on compliance of public on Ramazan guidelines.

The National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) in its 2nd meeting during Ramazan met with Asad Umar in chair and undertook comprehensive review of implementation of guidelines during the holy month of Ramazan, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) package, health situation and data integration, a NCOC press release said.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah apprised NCOC that population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan whereas the population in villages were observing guidelines which was encouraging.

"Political leadership particularly at District and Union Council level has most important role to educate masses for public safety and well being," he added.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action basing on likely projections