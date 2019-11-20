UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Assumes Charge As Minister For Planning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:47 PM

Asad Umar assumes charge as Minister for Planning

Asad Umar assumed charge as the Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiative on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Asad Umar assumed charge as the Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiative on Wednesday.The Minister was given a detailed briefing about funds under Federal development program and about projects being executed under CPEC project.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed concerned to ensure quality of work in all the projects.

