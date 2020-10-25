HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government fully aware of the issues of the second largest industrial hub of Sindh and assured that all out efforts would be made to boost the industrial development in the area.

The industrial sector is the only sector which could meet economical challenges being faced by the country, he said and added that industrial development cannot only increase tax revenue but also helps in overcoming issues like unemployment.

The federal minister expressed these remarks during a chat with a delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade Industry led by its Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala at a luncheon here at Hyderabad Gymkhana yesterday, the HSATI spokesman informed here on Sunday.

The Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala and other members of the delegation including Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mahmood Ahmed and former Chairman(s) Aslam Bawani, Saman Mal, Amir Shahab and Shahid Qaim-khani apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the industrialists of SITE Hyderabad.

The minister said that the federal government had initiated various measures for development of the industrial sector as it is necessary for bringing progress and prosperity, he said and assured the delegation that the federal government would also work for the development of Hyderabad.

The delegation informed the minister that the Infra-structure of the industrial area has reached at the verge of destruction as decades old sewerage system had been destroyed, neither constructive nor repaired while roads are also in dilapidated condition even the industries are facing non availability of water supply which disconnected as a result of non-payment of dues by SITE Limited causing great hardship to run the industrial units.

The Federal Minister assured the delegation that the concerns of the industrialists would be addressed on priority.

Under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister informed the government would extend full cooperation in the development of the second largest industrial hub of the province.