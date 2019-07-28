Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-stricken

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says Ishaq Dar should not be blamed for artificially strengthening the rupee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Former finance minister Asad Umar has said that Ishaq Dar should not be blamed for artificially strengthening the rupee.

He said that all the past governments have done this.

Speaking in a ceremony, Asad Umar said that it would have been better if the government had avoided going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that he was working on Panda bond Sukuk but it had to be suspended following the agreement with IMF, adding that the chance to completely turn Pakistan’s economy was censored.

He said that he informed the prime minister about the situation as he had to take the ultimate decision. “The prime minister said that I can take risk but everyone says we would have to go for an IMF programme,” Asad Umar said.

Asad Umar termed the FBR system as cancer-stricken and said that decisions for the prosperity of future generations need to be taken for the country’s development.

This has been done by all the past rulers.

Earlier while talking to a ceremony at Karachi school of business and Leadership, Asad Umar had revealed that he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan an alternate plan instead of going for an IMF programme.

Asad Umar said that he had made this clear to PM Imran Khan that going to IMF was an option, not a compulsion.

He said that the alternate option was to utilize the positive reputation of PM Imran Khan in international financial market, as well as the ties of Pak Army with Gulf Countries.

Asad Umar presented this alternate plan as Finance Minister to the PM, a month before he was removed from his position.