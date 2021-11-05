Asad Umar calls on CM Balochistan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat House here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat House here on Friday.

They agreed on the timely release of funds for speedy completion of development projects in Balochistan and the establishment of effective mechanism for monitoring projects during the meeting.

A commitment has been made to work with the federal and provincial governments for a lasting solution to long-standing development issues in the meeting.

Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would review the progress of development projects in Balochistan and for development package of South Balochistan, a high level meeting would be held soon.

Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar were also present.

Asad Umar said the federal government realized that Gwadar would not be developed unless the problems of the local people were resolved.

He said the purpose of his visit was to review the progress of projects, adding that early completion of infrastructure, solar and LNG projects in Balochistan would be ensured.

While dams and road infrastructure projects would be completed in collaboration with the provincial government, he said, adding "I also assure the appointment of Planning Commission and NHA's members in Balochistan".

The chief minister said that the eyes of the whole world were now on Balochistan, adding that if the sense of deprivation in the province was not removed, then the enemy forces would have a chance to propagate negatively.

He said that the federal government wanted to develop Balochistan in the true shape and in the present era, the ties between the federation and the province would be further strengthened which would have a positive impact on the development process.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that we welcomed inclusion of Balochistan projects in the PSDP for the next financial year.

During the meeting, the chief secretary said that Under the IRSA agreement, Balochistan was not getting its share of 6,000 cusecs of water, adding if the Kachhi Canal was connected to the Put feeder Canal, this problem could be solved and according to the initial assessment, the project to be completed at low cost and in a short period of time.

The meeting agreed with the proposal of the chief secretary and decided to make the project a practical.

The meeting also decided to start the project of M8 Awaran Naal Link Roads.