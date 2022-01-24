Asad Umar clarifies statement about decision to send Nawaz Sharif to London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister says his words have been taken out of context, because it is not what he had said.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 24th, 2022) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has clarified his previous statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to send PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London.

He has said that his words were changed because it is not what he had said.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar says his statement has been taken out of context.

He wrote, “Spin being given to an answer of mine regarding Nawaz Sharif exit abroad, the discussion was about whether the PM takes decisions or someone else imposes decisions.

I stated that the PM takes decisions as I was asked about the Nawaz Sharif exit decision in that context,”.

He says sending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London was a "collective decision and was decided in the Cabinet.

The Minister says that no external force was involved in that decision.

Umar says, "As stated in the programme, there was consultation & was finally decided in the cabinet. No external force imposed it on us, hence I said decided by PM and I also voted to let him go,".