Asad Umar Commends Punjab Gov't Efforts In Controlling COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Asad Umar commends Punjab gov't efforts in controlling COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday commended the efforts of Punjab government in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

"In today's meeting with Chief Minister Punjab (Sardar Usman Buzdar), I complimented efforts made by the provincial government to control spread of Covid-19 and improve health care capacity in the province," Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus said in his tweet.

He also emphasized the need for continued vigilance for Standard Operation Procedures SOPs) compliance, smart lockdowns and most importantly Eid ul Azha SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

