Asad Umar Condoles With The Abbasi Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Special Initiatives and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar, on Saturday evening visited Kot Durab Abbasi, Larkana city, to offer condolences on the demise of former Sindh Minister and Chief of Abbasi-Kalhoro Sardar Haji Munawar Ali Khan Abbasi, who was died in Karachi, few days back.

Asad Umar stayed there for some time and condoled with MPA Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, Former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, Ms. Naheed Khan Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi and other members of his family.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

On this occasion, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI leaders were accompanied with the Federal Minister.

