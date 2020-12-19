UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Contracts Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Asad Umar contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for the pandemic, tweeted on Friday that he had contracted the virus and isolated himself.

"Just got my Covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home", he said.

