UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Directs For Completing K-IV Water Supply Project At Earliest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:09 PM

Asad Umar directs for completing K-IV water supply project at earliest

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday directed WAPDA to immediately take over the implementation responsibilities of Greater Karachi Supply Project (K-IV) and complete it within the shortest possible time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday directed WAPDA to immediately take over the implementation responsibilities of Greater Karachi Supply Project (K-IV) and complete it within the shortest possible time.

He also directed to develop action plans with clear deadlines for its execution on fast pace. The minister was chairing a meeting to discuss progress on Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) which was also attended by the WAPDA Chairman and other senior officials.

The Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (Phase-1) was approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for supplying 260 MGD of water to Karachi metropolitan which is being taken up for implementation by the Federal Government as part of Prime Minister's package for Karachi.

Under the financing mechanism, the cost of the project was shared by the federal and provincial governments on the basis of 50:50 percent ratio.

The project was being undertaken by the provincial government, however, the federal government has taken over the responsibility under an arrangement with the provincial government.

As a follow-up, Federal Minister Asad Umar wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister, stating that the federal government was keen in implementation of K-IV project, as well as other projects at the earliest and wanted to work with the Sindh government to expedite the matter.

The Sindh CM reciprocated the sentiments.

Meanwhile chairing another meeting to review progress on implementation and institutional arrangements for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, the minister took briefing on the milestones achieved on SDGs.

It was informed that Pakistan has integrated the SDGs into its national development agenda. Task forces have been established in the national and provincial parliaments to review progress and facilitate legislative support for implementation.

Seven SDGs support units have been instituted at the federal and provincial levels to facilitate vertical and horizontal coordination among stakeholders. Pakistan has determined baselines and targets for all SDG indicators, and data collection tools have been modified to improve data availability.

Chief SDGs briefed the Planning Minister on implementation of SDGs in Pakistan, and progress on SDGs Index. He said that Pakistan has translated World Health Organisation's guidelines on COVID19 in Braille and sign language to facilitate all segment of the society. SDGs goals and targets have also been translated in Braile and Sign language.

It was also noted that efforts are being made to bridge the data gaps for which surveys are being conducted by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The Planning Minister instructed to operationalize the National Economic Council (NEC) sub Committee on SDGs and directed to convene a meeting to set the priorities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Asad Umar Water WAPDA Progress Sudanese Pound National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Oncology Society hosts panel discussion o ..

10 minutes ago

DHA organises webinar on robust performance manage ..

25 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed concludes series of visits to ..

40 minutes ago

Bayern Munich sign ex-PSG forward Choupo-Moting as ..

18 seconds ago

Accused arrested in murder case

19 seconds ago

Paris Authorities Order Bar Closures Over Resurgen ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.