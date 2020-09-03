UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Directs For Speedy Execution Of KCR Project

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:41 PM

Asad Umar directs for speedy execution of KCR project

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps immediately to involve private sector for construction of third phase of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps immediately to involve private sector for construction of third phase of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the KCR project here, he directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project.

It was decided in the meeting that the process would be completed within the current financial year and work on the third phase would be ensured.

Further, the Public Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooperation and assistance to the Ministry of Railways in this regard.

It was also informed in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway would now be completed in three years by mid-2023.

The meeting was also informed that work had started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase would be ensured.

The Ministry of Railways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh Government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon.

The minister said that Karachi Circular Railway was an important project; it would not only provide modern transport facilities to the people of Karachi but would also be a very attractive project for investment.

Secretary Railway, CEO PPP Authority and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asad Umar Progress All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

13 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

22 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

28 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

40 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Merkel's Statement on Navalny's Po ..

2 minutes ago

KP Governor felicitates new provincial cabinet mem ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.