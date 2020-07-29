UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Directs To Start Construction Work Of Naulong Dam In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Asad Umar directs to start construction work of Naulong Dam in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday directed to start construction work of of Naolong Dam in Balochistan with the cost of Rs 28 billion.

Chairing a meeting here to review progress of water projects in Balochistan, the minister said the incumbent government had initiated mega projects for building dams and canal system while Naulong Dam was addition to these projects.

He said these projects would help resolving water scarcity issues in the province.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Mattar Niaz Rana, Secretary Irrigation department Balochistan and other senior officials.

Naulong Dam is an embankment dam to be constructed on the Mula River, about 30 km from Gandawah City in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

