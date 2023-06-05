UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Dismisses Any Association With Tareen Group

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:31 PM

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

The former close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan says that his only contact is with Fawad Chaudhary who had resigned from the party last week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) PTI Leader Asad Umar on Monday dismissed any association with Jahangir Khan Tareen, a former close aide of PTI Chief Imran Khan who now leads a group of dissidents within the party.

Umar made this statement outside an Islamabad court where he appeared in a case related to violent protests in the country on May 9.

The latest reports suggested that the Tareen group, comprised of dissident PTI parliamentarians, is actively recruiting defectors from the PTI to strengthen its ranks ahead of the general elections. In recent days, several PTI members, including prominent leaders, have left the party following government crackdowns on allegations of their involvement in vandalism during the May 9 protests following the arrest of Imran Khan.

A meeting between Jahangir Tareen, former PTI leader Aleem Khan, and other political figures took place on May 29 in Lahore. While the Tareen group has not officially announced its return to the political arena, there are reports that Tareen plans to launch a new political party.

During today's court appearance, Asad Umar faced questions from reporters about his affiliation with Tareen. Umar denied any connection, stating that his only contact was with Fawad Chaudhry, who had resigned from the PTI last month.

Asad Umar's bail in the case related to the May 9 riots was extended until June 10 by an Islamabad district and sessions court. The court adjourned the proceedings due to the prosecutor's father's demise.

