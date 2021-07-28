Asad Umar eyes one million vaccination every day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed the hope on Wednesday to cross the target of one million COVID vaccinations in one day.

In his tweet, the minister who also heads National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that on July 27, a new record of daily vaccination in the country was set when 778,000 vaccines were carried out.

"New record for first dose also... 5 lakh 61 thousand," he added.