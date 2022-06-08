Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Given Interim Bails
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM
The lower courts of Islamabad Wednesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Asad Umar and Faisal Javed in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during their long march
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The lower courts of Islamabad Wednesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Asad Umar and Faisal Javed in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during their long march.
Additional District & Session Judge, Ahmed Arshad Jasra granted bail to Asad Umar against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and sought case record from Koral Police Station.
Meanwhile, Additional District & Session Judge granted pre-arrest bails to Asad Umar and Faisal Javed against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. The court also sought case record from the Kohsar Police Station.