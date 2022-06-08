UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Given Interim Bails

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Asad Umar, Faisal Javed given interim bails

The lower courts of Islamabad Wednesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Asad Umar and Faisal Javed in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during their long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The lower courts of Islamabad Wednesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Asad Umar and Faisal Javed in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during their long march.

Additional District & Session Judge, Ahmed Arshad Jasra granted bail to Asad Umar against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and sought case record from Koral Police Station.

Meanwhile, Additional District & Session Judge granted pre-arrest bails to Asad Umar and Faisal Javed against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. The court also sought case record from the Kohsar Police Station.

