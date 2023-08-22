Open Menu

Asad Umar Gets Interim Bail In Cipher Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

The PTI former secretary-general has refuted the rumours of his arrest, saying that he had cooperated with the investigation on two occasions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) A special Court overseeing cases related to the Official Secrets Act granted interim bail to Asad Umar, the former secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a cipher case.

Disregarding rumors of his arrest in this case, Umar approached the special court seeking interim bail, which was subsequently granted by Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The court, after considering initial arguments from Umar's lawyer Babar Awan, extended the interim bail until August 29.

During his appearance in the special court, Asad Umar refuted claims of his arrest, asserting that he had cooperated with the investigation on two occasions and that the reports of his arrest were baseless.

In a separate incident, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of PTI and former foreign minister, was apprehended at his residence in Islamabad. He was taken into custody in relation to the Cypher case and transported to the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

It's noteworthy that Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister, revealed that the former PM had utilized a US cipher for his own political advantage and to prevent a no-confidence motion against him.

