Asad Umar gets vaccinated against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning,Development and Special Intiatives Asad Umar on Friday said everybody should adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control coronavirus from spreading at large scale in the country as it was simple way to combat the deadly virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said situation regarding implementation of SOPs about coronavirus had improved after arrival of Pak Army to assist the government in that regard.

The minister said noone can tell that when the COVID-19 pandemic would be ended as we would have to live with this disease in coming few months.

He said anti-corona vaccine had imported and started to sale, adding almost 27,000 people had been vaccinated through private sector at yet.

He said PML-N had destroyed the national economy specially Miftah Ismail who was criticising the government but in real sense he was criticising his own economic policies.

Asad Umar said inflation was the real opposition of the present government but not any other.

He said that he himself got vaccinated against coronavirus eight days ago.