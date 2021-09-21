UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Hails Media Team's Role In Covid-19 Response

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Asad Umar hails media team's role in Covid-19 response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the media team associated to the Centre for coordinated reporting and raising awareness on the pandemic.

NCOC chair took to Twitter to extend kudos for the information team including the ISPR and various departments of the Health and Information Ministries for managing the news communication for credible and genuine information pertaining to decisions made at the forum to contain the disease spread.

Asad wrote, "Want to acknowledge members of an aspect of covid response which played a vital role in success: The information team. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), and Ministry of Health worked extremely hard and did an outstanding job." NCOC chief also mentioned the departments for their vital support particularly provided by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

It is worth mentioning that during the whole pandemic period, the media campaign was well executed by the ISPR and the departments of Ministry of Information including Associated Press of Pakistan.

The reporters, cameramen and photographers of the premier news agency had been continuously dispensing their duties at the NCOC for coverage of events and issuing reports to national media under the guidance of the Information Ministry and the NCOC.

Number of articles, rejoinders and special features were issued in English, urdu and regional languages like Sindhi, Balochi, Saraiki and Pashto besides preparing videos as well as photographs for national and regional media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Twitter ISPR Job Media

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

5 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

20 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

5 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to ..

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

5 minutes ago
 Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 ..

Enough evidence to charge third Russian over 2018 Novichok attack: UK police

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.