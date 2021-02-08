UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Hails Military Leadership For Handing Over COVID Vaccine For Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:45 PM

Asad Umar hails military leadership for handing over COVID vaccine for health workers

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday hailed the decision by military leadership to hand over the COVID-19 vaccines gifted by China to the government for front line health worker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday hailed the decision by military leadership to hand over the COVID-19 vaccines gifted by China to the government for front line health workers.

In a tweet the minister said "Great decision by the military leadership to hand over the consignment of vaccines sent by the peoples liberation army of China as donation to Pakistani military, consistent with govt decision of first priority to health care workers" he added.

