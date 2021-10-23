UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Hails US-DFC For Continuing Investments In Pakistan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday appreciated the United States, International Development Finance Corporation for its longstanding interest and continued investments in Pakistan

He noted that with its expanded portfolio and available flexibilities, DFC could play an important role in financing public sector and public-private partnership projects in Pakistan as well as key regional connectivity projects, said a press release issued here.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Dev Jagadesan called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC.

The Minister urged DFC to explore investment opportunities in the climate financing of the risk mitigating projects through private sector in the country.

He also highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic, especially through procurement and production of vaccines.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Dev Jagadesan Mr. Jagadesan briefed the Minister on DFC's mission and priorities including its engagement in Pakistan.

He said that DFC was keen to work with private sector entities interested in exploring business opportunities.

The two sides discussed the ways and means to enhance project based cooperation.

The two sides agreed to remain engaged in developing a portfolio of priority projects for further collaboration.

