Asad Umar inaugurates NADRA Center in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar on Friday inaugurated of National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) new centre at Ubauro, Ghotki district.

Members Provincial Assembly, Shehryar Shar and Sidra Imran was along with the Minister.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Asad Umar said that for the first time in the Ghotki, a development authority had been connected with NADRA adding that with establishment of one window system, he said that verification of CNIC, thumb Impression, biometric and death from NADRA could be made possible under one roof without any delay.

He said the government was taking every possible measure to facilitate masses in the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

The government realizes the severity of economic and financial problems of the masses, especially the poor and working class and all out steps are being taken to overcome the threats arising out of this pandemic, the minister added.