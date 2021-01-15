UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Inaugurates NADRA Center In Ghotki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Asad Umar inaugurates NADRA Center in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar on Friday inaugurated of National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) new centre at Ubauro, Ghotki district.

Members Provincial Assembly, Shehryar Shar and Sidra Imran was along with the Minister.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Asad Umar said that for the first time in the Ghotki, a development authority had been connected with NADRA adding that with establishment of one window system, he said that verification of CNIC, thumb Impression, biometric and death from NADRA could be made possible under one roof without any delay.

He said the government was taking every possible measure to facilitate masses in the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

The government realizes the severity of economic and financial problems of the masses, especially the poor and working class and all out steps are being taken to overcome the threats arising out of this pandemic, the minister added.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Poor Provincial Assembly Shar Ghotki Ubauro All From Government

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on day-long official tour

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

19 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

28 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

28 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.