‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Khan and Tareen’

Senior Journalist and TV analyst Imran Yaqoob claims that it is an attempt by Asad Umar against relationship of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is aiming at relationship between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen, a senior journalist and tv analyst Imran Yaqoob Khan claimed here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, senior journalist Imran Yaqoob Khan said that Asad Umar is trying damage relation between both PM Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen over wheat and sugar crisis.

He made this statement to analyze the recent investigation report released by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding recent wheat and sugar crisis.

The report held Jahangir Khan Tareen and brother of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar as the major beneficiaries of wheat and sugar crisis. Both are considered very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan said that action would be taken after forensic of the investigation report.