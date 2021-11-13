UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Lauds KP Govt Measures For Promotion Of Tourism, Conservation Of Archaeological Sites

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archaeological sites

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Peshawar is an important and unique city in the context of history, tourism and lauded KP government's measures for promotion of tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Peshawar is an important and unique city in the context of history, tourism and lauded KP government's measures for promotion of tourism in the province.

He said this during his visit to Peshawar City on Saturday. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Directorate of Archaeology had arranged the visit of the minister to see the historic places in the city and apprise him of the ongoing renovation and development work in tourism, archaeology, museum and other sectors.

The minister praised the initiatives being taken by the Archaeology and Museum Department for the tourism's promotion, conservation and preservation of antiques, archaeological sites and renovation of historic Peshawar Museum.

Asad Umar said that he would request Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the Peshawar Museum once its renovation was fully completed.

He said that religious tourism can be promoted by attracting the religious scholars and followers of Buddhism to the Peshawar Museum, Takhtbhai Archaeological Complex and other sites in Swat and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Peshawar Museum contains an important and precious part of our history. Peshawar City has a rich history and remained the centre of various religions in the past," he said, adding that he would urge the domestic as well as the foreign tourists to visit Peshawar and explore its archaeological heritage.

Later, the minister visited Peshawar Museum, Gor Khattree, Gorakhnath Temple, Heritage Trail, Sethi House and other historic places in the city and took keen interest in it.

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad accompanied the minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Visit Temple Government

Recent Stories

KP has potential to promote religious tourism: Asa ..

KP has potential to promote religious tourism: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales w ..

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in the first one ..

25 minutes ago
 3 more die of Corona in KP, 66 new cases confirmed ..

3 more die of Corona in KP, 66 new cases confirmed

2 minutes ago
 Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

2 minutes ago
 All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Ma ..

All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Matiari

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.