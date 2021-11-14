Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archaeological sites

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Peshawar is an important and unique city in the context of history, tourism and lauded KP government's measures for promotion of tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that Peshawar is an important and unique city in the context of history, tourism and lauded KP government's measures for promotion of tourism in the province.

He said this during his visit to Peshawar City on Saturday. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Directorate of Archaeology had arranged the visit of the minister to see the historic places in the city and apprise him of the ongoing renovation and development work in tourism, archaeology, museum and other sectors.

The minister praised the initiatives being taken by the Archaeology and Museum Department for the tourism's promotion, conservation and preservation of antiques, archaeological sites and renovation of historic Peshawar Museum.

Asad Umar said that he would request Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the Peshawar Museum once its renovation was fully completed.

He said that religious tourism can be promoted by attracting the religious scholars and followers of Buddhism to the Peshawar Museum, Takhtbhai Archaeological Complex and other sites in Swat and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Peshawar Museum contains an important and precious part of our history. Peshawar City has a rich history and remained the centre of various religions in the past," he said, adding that he would urge the domestic as well as the foreign tourists to visit Peshawar and explore its archaeological heritage.

Later, the minister visited Peshawar Museum, Gor Khattree, Gorakhnath Temple, Heritage Trail, Sethi House and other historic places in the city and took keen interest in it.

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad accompanied the minister.