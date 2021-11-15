Asad Umar lauds preservation of Takht Bahi Bhuddhist Monastery

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar visited Takht Bahi Buddhists Monastery in Mardan district, known as a world heritage site, and lauded the efforts of the KP Government for its conservation and preservation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar visited Takht Bahi Buddhists Monastery in Mardan district, known as a world heritage site, and lauded the efforts of the KP Government for its conservation and preservation.

He visited the monastery and took a keen interest in it.

The Minister said Takht-i-Bahi was a must-visit site for those interested in history, archeology, and heritage.

Asad Umar appreciated the steps taken by the Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP to preserve the ancient ruins and rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Earlier, he was briefed about Takht Bahi Monastery and the adjoining ancient site of Sahr-e- Behlool besides preservation works by Director Archeology and Museums, Abdul Samad.