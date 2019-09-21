UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Makes Complaint Before IG Islamabad Over Police Performance

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:36 PM

Asad Umar makes complaint before IG Islamabad over police performance

Chairman Standing committee Asad Umar has made a complaint before IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar that such a huge number of complaints were not received within the last six years that are flowing in nowHe said we hope that you will do coordinated arrangements to stop the crimes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Chairman Standing committee Asad Umar has made a complaint before IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar that such a huge number of complaints were not received within the last six years that are flowing in nowHe said we hope that you will do coordinated arrangements to stop the crimes.

IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar has set up an open Kachehri in Sector F-10/2 at which members National Assembly Asad Umar, Ali Awan, Khurrum Nawaz and other locals of the area participated.On that occasion Asad Umar while complaining to IG Islamabad said that such a huge number of complaints were not received in the last six years that are coming now.He said we hope that you will do coordinated arrangements to stop crimes as Federal government has provided all resources to police and now government expects fruitful results from police.

Related Topics

National Assembly Asad Umar Police All From Government IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

10 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

25 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

25 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

25 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

40 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.