Asad Umar makes complaint before IG Islamabad over police performance

IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar has set up an open Kachehri in Sector F-10/2 at which members National Assembly Asad Umar, Ali Awan, Khurrum Nawaz and other locals of the area participated.On that occasion Asad Umar while complaining to IG Islamabad said that such a huge number of complaints were not received in the last six years that are coming now.He said we hope that you will do coordinated arrangements to stop crimes as Federal government has provided all resources to police and now government expects fruitful results from police.