Asad Umar meets Pir Sahib Pagara

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar along with others Sunday met leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F), Pir Sibghatullah Shah popular known as "Pir Pagara" and Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi at Raja House here on Sunday.

The minister expressed his condolences on the death of mother of PML-F leaders and also offered Fateha.

During the meeting, they also discussed the obtaining political situation and matters of mutual interest, said a statement issued by Raja House here.

PTI Member of Sindh Assembly Sidar Imran, GDA leaders Dr Safdar Abbasi, Adnan Kehar, Rizwan Kehar, Irfan Kehar and others were also present on the occasion.