Asad Umar Named New Secretary General PTI As New Organizational Set Up Announced

Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:04 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that following the dissolution of party organizations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced a new organizational set of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that following the dissolution of party organizations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced a new organizational set of the party.

Under the new set up, Asad Umar will be the new secretary general of PTI, Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet.

He said that Pervez Khattak will be the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Zaidi president of Sindh, Qasim Suri president of Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood president of Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiar president of South Punjab.

He said that Amer Mehmood Kiani has been appointed as additional secretary general of the PTI.

