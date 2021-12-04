Asad Umar performs ground breaking of 10th Avenue

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday performed the ground breaking ceremony of 10th Avenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday performed the ground breaking ceremony of 10th Avenue.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan also attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Asad Umar said that the project would be completed at a cost of more than Rs10 billion and the work would start in few days.

He said the project would be completed in 18 months.

There are three requirements to complete the project on time, National Logistic Cell (NLC) will start the work on three points simultaneously at IJP road, Srinagar Highway and from center of the project.

He highlighted that the sectors I-9 and I-10 were the most congested areas and had not their own way.

Asad Umar said the time of completion of this project, work of IJP principle road and Margalla Avenue toward Sangjani would also be competed.

He said that government in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Research and Water Resoures (PCRWR) installed 100 new tube-wells in Capital Development Authority (CDA) sectors and 50 tube-wells in other housing sectors of the city.

He said that the government also brought two new big projects in health, one in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and other in sector G-11 that is Polyclinic extension.

Asad Umar said from January next year, every citizen of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would get the Sehat Insaaf Card under which they could avail medical treatments worth of up to Rs one million in one year.

He said that the current government was spending money on the people as compared to the previous governments, which always increased their properties adding that the way of progress was continued and we are fulfilling our promises.

Asad Umar said that in Islamabad and Punjab we introduced local government system.

