Asad Umar Praises Public For 'successful Fight' Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Asad Umar praises public for 'successful fight' against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday appreciated public's mature attitude for "successful fight" against COVID-19.

Talking to ptv news channel, Asad Umar said Pakistan's efforts against coronavirus pandemic has set an example before the world as it understood the seriousness of the disease and took timely steps to break the chain of infections.

Entire world is praising PM Imran Khan the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of nation and helping the world community in such challenging times.

He further appealed for national unity and urged the public to continue adopt preventive measures against coronavirus as lifting lockdown or reopening of all sectors in the country did not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

He said Public must continue their commitment to the measures to reduce the burden on the health sector and give researchers time to develop an active vaccine.

"The government is now shifting towards a 'micro smart lockdown' strategy and Home isolation to target only specific locations affected by the coronavirus pandemic",he concluded.

