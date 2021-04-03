UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Questions UK Govt For Placing Pakistan On Red List Of Travel Ban Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:05 PM

Asad Umar questions UK govt for placing Pakistan on red list of travel ban countries

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology who also heads National Command and Operation Centre says why UK government’s decision to place Pakistan on red list has raised a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday questioned the UK government’s decision of placing Pakistan on the red list in wake of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said: “Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy,”.

British Member of the Parliament Naz Shah also opposed the UK government’s decision to place Pakistan on red list of travel ban countries from April 9, and termed it a political move.

She also wrote a letter to Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, saying that why France, Germany and India which had substantially higher numbers of infections per 100,000 as compared to Pakistan were not added to red list of travel ban countries.

Naz Shah also took to Twitter and raised the same question as to why aren’t countries which have significant more cases, including the South African variant, not on the red list too. She asked as to Why Pakistan and not France, which has 10 times more cases, on the red list of the travel ban.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asad Umar Parliament Twitter France Germany Same United Kingdom April From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Military Satellite Breaks Up Over Pacific ..

25 minutes ago

PHA successfully completed development of 51 miyaw ..

25 minutes ago

Tourism promotion in GB govt's foremost priority: ..

32 minutes ago

19 shops sealed over SOPs breach

32 minutes ago

SMS alert launched to update complainants on FIR's ..

32 minutes ago

Row Over Vaccines, Self Test Kits Emerge in Greek ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.