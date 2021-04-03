Asad Umar questions UK govt for placing Pakistan on red list of travel ban countries

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology who also heads National Command and Operation Centre says why UK government’s decision to place Pakistan on red list has raised a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said: “Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy,”.

British Member of the Parliament Naz Shah also opposed the UK government’s decision to place Pakistan on red list of travel ban countries from April 9, and termed it a political move.

She also wrote a letter to Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, saying that why France, Germany and India which had substantially higher numbers of infections per 100,000 as compared to Pakistan were not added to red list of travel ban countries.

Naz Shah also took to Twitter and raised the same question as to why aren’t countries which have significant more cases, including the South African variant, not on the red list too. She asked as to Why Pakistan and not France, which has 10 times more cases, on the red list of the travel ban.