Asad Umar resigns from chairmanship of standing committee

Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms ,Asad Umar has resigned form the post of chairman of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Finance

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms ,Asad Umar has resigned form the post of chairman of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Finance .The committee has elected PTI's MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka , new chairman.

After becoming federal minister , Asad Umar has tendered his resignation , which is accepted by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday .The name of Faiz Kamoka was recommend by PPP's MNA Nafeesa Shah , while it was supported by Syed Fakhar Imam .

In the month of May this year , Asad Umar was made Chairman Standing Committee of lower house of the parliament on Finance, after he removed from the slot of Finance Minister by the PM.