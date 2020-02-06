Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Management Information System of ICT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting on Land Record Management Information System of ICT here on Thursday to review progress on the project.

Special Assistant to PM on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and senior officials of ICT participated in the meeting.�Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory briefed the meeting on the progress of the projects, including its three components data entry, human resources and the component of software.

The ICT informed the minister that the project activities were progressing as per schedule. The process for procurement of software is at an advance stage and will be completed soon.

They said that this system will provide Issuance of Copies of Record (Fard), Recording of Mutations (Intiqaal) and Correction of Record (Fard Badar).

Minister Asad Umar said that the main objective of this project should be to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad.

He said that the latest technology should be used to upgrade the government system and processes. He also said that the government is in favour of eradicating the decade old systems based on traditional methods. He said that the system should aim to facilitate the public and eliminate corruption. Federal Minister Asad Umar said that monthly review meeting should be held to review the progress of the implementation of the project from ICT.