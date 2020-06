Federal Minister on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday reviewed progress on the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday reviewed progress on the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program.

The minister was briefed about the program's future course of action by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister onYouth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, said a news release.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudry was also present in the meeting.