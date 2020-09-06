UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar, SAPM On Power Meet KE's Management

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:08 AM

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Shahzad Syed Qasim Saturday held meetings with management of K-Electric in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Shahzad Syed Qasim Saturday held meetings with management of K-Electric in Karachi.

It was decided that Committee will be formed comprising officials of Power Division, NEPRA, NTDC, CPPA and KE to coordinate actions, said a statement issued here.

The K-E Board was directed to ensure sufficient supply to minimize load shedding immediately.

KE also asked to immediately develop plan and cost estimate to reduce susceptibility to outages due to heavy rain.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SAPM arrived in Karachi on special instruction of the PM, it further said.

