Asad Umar Says $1b Investment Is Expected In Gwadar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:25 PM

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwadar

The Minister for Planning and Development says the Chinese investors have evinced great interest for investment in this zone which is thirty five times bigger than the first phase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said over one billion Dollars of Chinese investment is expected in Gwadar Free Zone phase two inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Asad Umar said the Chinese investors have evinced great interest for investment in this zone which is thirty five times bigger than the first phase.

He was briefing media persons in Gwadar on Tuesday.

The Minister for Planning and Development said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched South Balochistan package worth 600 billion rupees in November. He said fifty three projects of this package have been made part of the development plan this year.

Asad Umar said record development is being carried out in Balochistan province on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the development work was being executed with the partnership of Balochistan government.

