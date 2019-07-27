UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Says He Had A Plan To Avoid IMF Program

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:48 PM

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

Asad Umar said that he had made this clear to PM Imran Khan that going to IMF was an option, not a compulsion.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Former finance minister Asad Umar has revealed that he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan an alternate plan instead of going for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

As per media reports, while talking to a ceremony at Karachi school of business and Leadership, Asad Umar said that he had made this clear to PM Imran Khan that going to IMF was an option, not a compulsion.

He said that the alternate option was to utilize the positive reputation of PM Imran Khan in international financial market, as well as the ties of Pak Army with Gulf Countries. Asad Umar presented this alternate plan as Finance Minister to the PM, a month before he was removed from his position.

Further it has been revealed in media reports that under the alternate plans, Asad Umar wanted to get funds from international financial market and commercial banks.

The former finance minister while talking to the ceremony said that Imran Khan’s positive reputation globally and particularly in Asia, as well as the smooth civil military relations were to be used as the basis for the alternate plans.

Asad Umar had announced to resign from Finance Ministry during a press conference, which was followed by a massive shuffling in Federal cabinet, resulting in changing of portfolios of various ministers.

Asad Umar was offered Petroleum Ministry instead of Finance, but he rejected the offer. Afterwards, a lot of efforts were made to persuade Asad Umar to remain part of the cabinet, later he was appointed as the chairman of Senate Standing Committee for Finance.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan IMF Senate Prime Minister Asad Umar Army Business Market Media From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

20 minutes ago

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

38 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

49 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

1 hour ago

Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.