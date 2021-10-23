Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully vaccinated against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister stressed that it is highly important that the people who have got their first dose also get the second vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that over one hundred million anti covid vaccines have been administered in the country.

Sharing this in a tweet today, he said the vaccine has been administered to about sixty eight million people. Over thirty eight million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while thirty million people have got one vaccine.

The Minister stressed that it is highly important that the people who have got their first dose also get the second vaccine.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar has stressed the need for meeting the vaccination targets to avoid the fifth wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said if a large number of people remain unvaccinated, we remain vulnerable despite sharp decline in cases.

The Minister said the second dose is vital for protection against COVID-19.

He said best vaccination progress has been reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit and Mirpur while the progress is good in Skardu, Charsadda and Sargodha.

However, he said district administrations and health teams need to improve vaccination process in Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Karachi, Mingora and Mardan.