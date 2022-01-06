Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The NCOC Chief says they are monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world and running campaign for vaccinations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan government did not have any intention of imposing a coronavirus lockdown for now despite that COVID-19 cases were increasing.

Asad Umar said that they were monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world and running campaign for vaccinations.

Talking to a local private tv, “We are monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world at present, ”.

The minister also highlighted that instead of lockdowns, the government was focusing on ramping up vaccinations and strict implementation of the bans placed earlier on certain activities if one was not vaccinated.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Rasul also said that Coronavirus cases of the Omicron variant were going up in Karachi because of a lack of vaccinations. He said that the cases of Omicron variant were increasing in Karachi, with the Sindh Health Department's statistics showing that the city's positivity ratio reached 9.23% in the last 24 hours.