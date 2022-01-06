UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Says No Plan To Impose Lockdown Despite Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

The NCOC Chief says they are monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world and running campaign for vaccinations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said that Pakistan government did not have any intention of imposing a coronavirus lockdown for now despite that COVID-19 cases were increasing.

Asad Umar said that they were monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world and running campaign for vaccinations.

Talking to a local private tv, “We are monitoring the numbers from Pakistan and across the world at present, ”.

The minister also highlighted that instead of lockdowns, the government was focusing on ramping up vaccinations and strict implementation of the bans placed earlier on certain activities if one was not vaccinated.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Rasul also said that Coronavirus cases of the Omicron variant were going up in Karachi because of a lack of vaccinations. He said that the cases of Omicron variant were increasing in Karachi, with the Sindh Health Department's statistics showing that the city's positivity ratio reached 9.23% in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Asad Umar TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

4 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

5 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in France, ..

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in France, with over 300,000 new COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.